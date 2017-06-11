MMORPG Black Desert Coming to Xbox One as a Console Launch Exclusive - News

/ 1,235 Views

by, posted 15 hours ago

Pearl Abyss announced at the Microsoft E3 2017 press conference MMORPG Black Desert is coming to Xbox One as a console launch exclusive.



View the trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Black Desert is a sandbox oriented MMO featuring next-gen graphics, full action combat and an immense seamless world full of adventure and danger. Travel through the lands in search of treasure and adventure or become one of the top craftsmen in the land. Set up trade routes and breed horses or compete against other guilds in epic siege warfare.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles