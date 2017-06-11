Dragon Ball FighterZ E3 2017 Trailer Released - News

Bandai Namco released the E3 2017 trailer for Dragon Ball FighterZ. The game will launch worldwide in early 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

A closed beta will take place before the end of the summer on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Dragon Ball FighterZ, developed by Arc System Works, one of the most celebrated developers of classic 2D fighting titles, delivers an explosive, action-packed game that combines classic 2D fighting visuals with advanced 3D character models that look and feel as if they are ripped straight out of the Dragon Ball anime series. Dragon Ball FighterZ gives fans of all skill levels the opportunity to feel like their favorite Dragon Ball character. Featuring 3 vs. 3 battle mechanics, new and seasoned players are sure to experience the epic scope of Dragon Ball as they select their three-character team to take into battle. The game also encourages players to train and master more than one fighter and style, delivering richer gameplay and motivation to take down the competition.

