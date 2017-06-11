State of Decay 2 Launches Spring 2018 - News

Microsoft and Undead Labs announced at the Microsoft E3 2017 press conference State of Decay 2 will launch for Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs in spring 2018.

Here is an overview of the game:

18 months after the zombie apocalypse, the military abandons a refugee camp in small-town America. Those left behind must band together to survive the fall of civilization and the rise of the undead. In State of Decay 2, it’s up to you to gather survivors, build a community, and redefine what it means to survive. How will you survive? State of Decay 2 is a 4K UHD, HDR, Xbox One X Enhanced, Xbox Play Anywhere title.

