Deep Rock Galactic Dive Coming to Xbox One as Console Launch - News

/ 1,104 Views

by, posted 15 hours ago

Coffee Stain Publishing announced at the Microsoft E3 2017 press conference Deep Rock Galactic Dive will come to the Xbox One as a console launch exclusive



View the trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In Deep Rock Galactic, join a team of badass space dwarves in this stylish one to four player co-op first-person shooter. Fight, dig and explore your way through enormous procedurally generated cave systems, uncover the riches, and make it out alive.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

