PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Coming to Xbox One as Console Launch Exclusive - News

Bluehole announced at the Microsoft E3 2017 press conference PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is coming to Xbox One as a console launch exclusive in late 2017.

Here is an overview of the game:

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is a tactical, last-man-standing shooter being developed with community feedback where players must fight to locate weapons and supplies in a massive 8×8 km island to be the lone survivor. Not Just a Game. This is BATTLE ROYALE.



