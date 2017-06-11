Assassin’s Creed Origins Out October 27 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 15 hours ago / 1,498 Views
After being leaked earlier this year Assassin’s Creed Origins has officially revealed. The game is set in Egypt and will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 27.
View the trailer below:
View the Game Informer coverage video below:
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I like the setting but wish the gameplay felt more different. Still feels too familiar and a game I should be excited for is doing little for me.
Looks like a return to form for the series. Shows the Ubi were right to give the series a break and not continue with the franchise as an annual cash cow.
That is assuming the game doesn't flop like Unity come it's release.
- 0
2 Comments