Assassin’s Creed Origins Out October 27 - News

posted 15 hours ago

After being leaked earlier this year Assassin’s Creed Origins has officially revealed. The game is set in Egypt and will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 27.

View the trailer below:

View the Game Informer coverage video below:

