Forza Motorsport 7 Announced for Xbox One and Windows 10 - News

/ 1,602 Views

by, posted 16 hours ago

Microsoft announced at its E3 2017 press conference Forza Motorsport 7 for the Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs.

The game will support 4K resolution at 60fps on the Xbox One X.

View the announcement trailer below:

Forza Motorsport 7 will launch on October 3.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles