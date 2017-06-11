Project Scorpio Officially Called Xbox One X, Available November 7 for $499 - News

/ 2,308 Views

by, posted 14 hours ago

Microsoft revealed today the official name of Project Scorpio is Xbox One X. The Xbox One X will launch worldwide on November 7 for $499.

Here is an overview of the Xbox One X:

Power

6 Teraflop GPU clocked at 1.172 Ghz

12GB of GDDR5 memory

326GB/s of memory bandwith

True 4K

8+ million pixels

HDR

Wide color gamut

Premium Dolby Atmos sound

Compatibility

All Xbox One accessories and agames work on Xbox One X

Supersampling

Games rendered in 4K

Improves 1080p output

Craftsmanship

The most advanced console processor ever

Liquid-cooled Vapor Chamber

Optimized power management

The smallest Xbox ever

The Xbox One X was first revealed at E3 2016 as Project Scorpio.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles