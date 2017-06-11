Project Scorpio Officially Called Xbox One X, Available November 7 for $499 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 14 hours ago / 2,308 Views
Microsoft revealed today the official name of Project Scorpio is Xbox One X. The Xbox One X will launch worldwide on November 7 for $499.
Here is an overview of the Xbox One X:
Power
- 6 Teraflop GPU clocked at 1.172 Ghz
- 12GB of GDDR5 memory
- 326GB/s of memory bandwith
True 4K
- 8+ million pixels
- HDR
- Wide color gamut
- Premium Dolby Atmos sound
Compatibility
- All Xbox One accessories and agames work on Xbox One X
Supersampling
- Games rendered in 4K
- Improves 1080p output
Craftsmanship
- The most advanced console processor ever
- Liquid-cooled Vapor Chamber
- Optimized power management
- The smallest Xbox ever
The Xbox One X was first revealed at E3 2016 as Project Scorpio.
I am sorry but my xb1 s is just enough. No new AAA exclusive game to be excited about.
My opinion: Honestly ..It was the worst Microsoft Press conference from recent years. No new exclusive AAA games and the price is really bad. In the Xbox forum many fans are disappointed. Why an Xbox upgrade, I wonder? No exclusiv-game at the Press Conference looked as good as Horizon Zero Dawn. I do not understand microsoft. How do you see it ? What do you think ? Disappointed or happy?
I'm not even an Xbox fan, but I'm happy they announced a new Ori game. That game was awesome
Pretty underwhelming press conference from Microsoft. They need games. Sony is beating them clearly when it comes to games. You can tout specs all day, but the games are what will sell consoles and Microsoft simply is not producing enough of them. Why would someone shell out $500 when they can either keep their current One S, or buy one for half the price and play the same games? Is it really worth it?
hardware is great, but no exclusives (if its on PC its not exclusive) and too expensive for this marketplace. If Sony drops the price on the PS4 and the pro it's lights out.
499 US DOLLARSSSSSS!!!!!
XXXBOXXX X
A shame so many fans were out there hyping $399 as all but guaranteed. If people kept price expectations in check and didn't freak out when anyone suggested $450-$499 was very possible then there would be a lot less disappointment in price now.
I gotta say, for a console to be that small and that powerful, it's amazing and the software and hardware engineers need to be praised for that.
So, uh... How many X's is the X's followup going to have? /weneedtogodeeper
XXXbox?
Xbotox Edition FTW...
No price Announced?!
