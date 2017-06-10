Xbox One S Price Cut $50 to $199 Starting June 11 - News

Microsoft is slashing the price of all Xbox One S bundles starting tomorrow, June 11 by $50. You will be able to pick up the Minecraft bundle for $199.

The Microsoft E3 press conference will also take play tomorrow at 2pm PT / 5pm ET. The company will be making the full unveil of Project Scorpio, a more powerful Xbox One console.

It is not known if the price cut is temporary or not.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

