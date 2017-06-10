Star Wars Battlefront II DLC Will be Free, First Based on The Last Jedi - News

Electronic Arts at EA Play today revealed the DLC for Star Wars Battlefront II will be free.

The DLC will be released in themed seasons. The first of which is based on The Last Jedi. Finn and Captain Phasma will be the heroes and feature a new planet Crait and a space map.

View the official gameplay trailer below:

Star Wars Battlefront II will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 17.

