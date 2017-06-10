NBA Live 18 Gets Reveal Trailer - News

Electronic Arts announced at EA Play today NBA Live 18.

A free demo will be released in August and any progress from the demo will be carried over to the final game.

View the reveal trailer below:

The One is a new mode that lets you selected between The Streets and The League. The Streets features 5-on-5 matches on real world courts like Venice Beach. The League involves the NBA.

