Anthem is the New Game from BioWare

Electronic Arts announced at EA Play today the next game from BioWare, the Mass Effect and Dragon Age developer, Anthem.
View the teaser trailer below:
The first gameplay footage will be shown tomorrow, June 11, at the Microsoft E3 2017 press conference.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
that suite gives me big ME vibes..
I bet someone had a bet to see how many cliched lines they could fit in a one minute trailer.
Sci-fi attack on titan?
It's looking like a Mass effect knock-off minus the biotic powers. Hope i'm wrong though.
Seems like the ME we deserve but not the ME we want, since adromeda already launched.
Why is it called Anthem though... pretty corny name if you ask me. Makes it sound likes it an android rhythm game.
