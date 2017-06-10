A Way Out is a Co-op-Only Game for PS4, Xbox One, PC

/ 3,155 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Electronic Arts and Hazelight Studios announced at EA Play today a new game called A Way Out. It is a co-op-only game in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

View the reveal trailer below:

View the gameplay trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A Way Out is a new EA Originals game coming to players from the creative minds behind the critically-acclaimed indie title, Brothers – A Tale of Two Sons. Coming early 2018, A Way Out is a co-op only game uniquely tailored for two players to work together no matter the situation. Through a compelling narrative, Leo and Vincent will embark on an emotional adventure, where they will live some memorable action moments that they will face together including car chases, stealth passages, melee fights, shootouts and many more.

The story of A Way Out begins in prison with two separate inmates, Leo and Vincent, who don’t know each other. While their individual stories progress, players will have to build a relationship based on trust as they break both men out of prison into the world beyond. This co-op only experience is meant to be played together with a friend on a couch or online.