Need for Speed Payback Gameplay Trailer Released

Electronic Arts at EA Play today released the official gameplay trailer for Need for Speed Payback.

The crew (Tyler, Jess and Mac) have learned that The House are transporting a car equipped with a new piece of technology that may be a key component in bringing them down. This calls for one thing: acquire the car, get hold of the tech and dent The House’s plans. The Highway Heist is one of the set piece moments that takes place within Need for Speed: Payback‘s single player campaign which follows the story of Tyler, Jess and Mac as they set out to bring down The House.

Need for Speed: Payback will launch worldwide for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on November 10.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

