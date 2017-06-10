Check Out FIFA 18 Gameplay Trailer - News

Electronic Arts revealed at EA Play today has released a gameplay trailer for FIFA 18. The game is powered by the Frostbite engine.

"The biggest step in gameplay innovation in franchise history, FIFA 18 introduces Real Player Motion Technology, an all-new animation system which unlocks a new level of responsiveness, and player personality – now Cristiano Ronaldo and other top players feel and move exactly like they do on the real pitch. Player Control combined with new Team Styles and Positioning give you the tools to deliver Dramatic Moments that ignite Immersive Atmospheres around the world."

FIFA 18 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360 on September 29.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

