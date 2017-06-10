Battlefield 1 In the Name of the Tsar Expansion Takes the War to the Eastern Front - News

Electronic Arts revealed at EA Play today details on the upcoming Battlefield 1 expansion, In the Name of the Tsar.

The expansion will include six new maps, a new mode, new vehicles, and new weapons. It takes the war to the Eastern Front and adds in the Russion Army and the Women’s Battalion of Death.

Here are more details:

Fight on Six All-New Maps

Lupkow Pass: Fight in the snow-covered ravines of the treacherous Lupkow Pass. Against this dramatic backdrop, the vertical fights are as bitter as the cold.

Fight in the snow-covered ravines of the treacherous Lupkow Pass. Against this dramatic backdrop, the vertical fights are as bitter as the cold. Albion: Partake in the skirmishes of the Albion assault in a freezing archipelago. In this massive invasion of the Baltic peninsula, the German Empire attacks with infantry, dreadnoughts, and aircraft against the heavy coastal gun batteries of the Russian forces.

Partake in the skirmishes of the Albion assault in a freezing archipelago. In this massive invasion of the Baltic peninsula, the German Empire attacks with infantry, dreadnoughts, and aircraft against the heavy coastal gun batteries of the Russian forces. Galicia: In the midst of the epic Brusilov Offensive, the Russian Empire is fighting to push back the Austro-Hungarian forces in the Russian countryside. Take on an open map focused on infantry, cavalry, and light vehicles.

In the midst of the epic Brusilov Offensive, the Russian Empire is fighting to push back the Austro-Hungarian forces in the Russian countryside. Take on an open map focused on infantry, cavalry, and light vehicles. Brusilov Keep: The Russians have pushed their enemy into a small mountain town, but the Austro-Hungarians are making a strong stand. Experience close-quarter fights by the Carpathians on an infantry-focused map.

History has more in store for the Russian Army. Stay tuned for info on two extra maps coming to the most extensive Battlefield 1 expansion pack yet.

New Weapons and Vehicles

Expand your arsenal with 11 new, Russian-themed weapons including the Mosin-Nagant M91, together with new melee weapons, and the Russian Standard 1912 grenade. Pilot the massive Ilya-Muromets Heavy Bomber, wield the amped-up firepower of the Putilov-Garford Heavy Armored Car, and spawn strategically on the Y-Lighter Landing Craft. You’ll also be able to defend your positions with a new stationary weapon: the powerful coastal gun batteries.

In Battlefield 1 In the Name of the Tsar, you can also ride with the legendary Hussar cavalry and charge into battle with new tactical possibilities. Master the all-new lance and evolved horse move set.

New and Improved Game Modes

Battlefield 1 In the Name of the Tsar has a new game mode called Supply Drop, where you’ll join a fast-paced fight for supplies on the Eastern Front as planes airdrop everything needed to outgun and outscore your opponents. We’re also adding new, epic Operations including Brusilov Offensive – one of the most lethal offensives of the war.

Take on New Challenges

Battlefield 1 In the Name of the Tsar comes with many new goals and in-game giveaways. Expect new Medals, Dog Tags, Service Stars, and more that will keep you in the fight even longer.

