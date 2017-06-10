Madden NFL 18 Gets New Longshot Story Mode - News

posted 6 hours ago

Electronic Arts announced at EA Play today a new story mode for Madden NFL 18 called Longshot.

The story mode follows a young football player, Devin Wade, on his pursuit to be drafted on NFL Draft day.

View the reveal trailer below:

Madden NFL 18 will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on August 25.

