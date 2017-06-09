PS4 vs Xbox One vs Wii U Global Lifetime Sales – April 2017 Update - Sales

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘PS4 vs Xbox One vs Wii U Worldwide’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime sales of the 8th generation of home consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Wii U.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Wii U in April 2017 shows how the PlayStation 4 has continued to dominate over the Xbox One and Wii U, outselling both of them combined by 14.53 million units. The Xbox One in turn continues to increase its lead over the Wii U and has outsold it by 15.68 million.

The PlayStation 4 passed the 58 million mark. The PS4 has sold 58.03 million units lifetime, the Xbox One 29.59 million units, and the Wii U 13.91 million units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 tops the other two platforms combined. The PlayStation 4 has 57 percent market share, the Xbox One sits at 29 percent, and the Wii U 14 percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 58,032,855

Xbox One Total Sales: 29,589,654

Wii U Total Sales: 13,911,862

During the month of April 2017, the PS4 outsold the Xbox One by 463,121 units for the month and the Wii U by 793,773 units. The Xbox One outsold the Wii U by 330,652 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are up. The PlayStation 4 is up 110,009 units, the Xbox One is up 45,543 units, and the Wii U is down 109,667 units.

Taking a look at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 managed to achieve 69 percent. The Xbox One accounted for 30 percent of the consoles sold, and the Wii U just one percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 809,423

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 346,302

Wii U Monthly Sales: 15,650

The Wii U beat the PS4 and Xbox One to the market by a year. The Wii U launched in November 2012, while the PS4 and Xbox One launched in November 2013.

