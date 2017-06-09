PS4 vs Wii – VGChartz Gap Charts – April 2017 Update - Sales

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

PlayStation 4 Vs. Wii Global:

Gap change in latest month: 47,530 – Wii

Gap change over last 12 months: 3,483,581 - Wii

Total Lead: 11,477,088 – Wii

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 58,032,855

Wii Total Sales: 69,509,943

April 2017 is the 42nd month that the PlayStation 4 has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the Wii when compared with the Wii’s 42nd month on sale. The gap increased by 47,530 units in the last month. Over the last 12 months it has increased by 3.48 million units. The Wii currently leads by 11.48 million units.

Both consoles launched in November. The Wii launched in November 2006, while the PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013. The PlayStation 4 has sold 58.03 million units, while the Wii sold 69.51 million units during the same timeframe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

