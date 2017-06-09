Black The Fall Launches July 11 - News

Sand Sailor Studio announced Black The Fall will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on July 11.





Here is an overview of the game:

After decades of toil, an old machinist plots his escape from the oppressive grasp of the Communist regime. Through hidden passages, shadow and grief, he struggles. Ingenuity, reflexes and deception are his tools. Along the road, he befriends the most unlikely creature, an abandoned little robot. Could they escape this bleak and deadly world, together?

Features

Unravel the puzzles buried within the oppressive atmosphere of a dystopian dictatorship

Harness the power of a stolen designator tool to manipulate both man and machine

Befriend a lonely lost robot and earn its loyal companionship

Take your shot at overthrowing a Communist State inspired by real world events

