Bloodstained E3 Trailer Released

505 Games has released the E3 2017 trailer for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Vita, and Windows PC in the first half of 2018.



View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

It’s the late 18th century England, an era when people’s lives changed dramatically with the ushering in of the Industrial Revolution. You are Miriam, an orphan scarred by an alchemist’s demonic curse, which is slowly turning her skin to crystal. As the curse matures, Miriam drifts into a mysterious coma and awakens ten years later as a castle appears and Hell is resurrected. Now, she must travel to the castle to hunt and kill its summoner, Gebel, battling his demons as she searches for a way to stop the curse. This imaginative, side-scrolling game is the latest opus from the renowned Koji Igarashi, godfather of the “Igavania” genre of gothic, exploration-focused action platformers. Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is a spiritual successor to his much-loved and highly acclaimed Castlevania series. Initially revealed on Kickstarter with a goal of $500,000, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night went on to become one of the most funded games on the platform, with more than $5.5 million pledged by fans eager for its creation.

Key Features

Genre-Defining Innovators: Bloodstained is created by Koji Igarashi, who has been designing games since the early ‘90s, beginning with Castlevania, a game that has inspired generations of designers since its release. Bloodstained also features music from Michiru Yamane, the composer for a huge number of Castlevania titles, as well as Super Smash Bros. and Skullgirls; and voice acting from talent including David Hayter (Solid Snake, Metal Gear Solid) and Robbie Belgrade (Alucard, Castlevania).

A Haunting Gothic World: Bloodstained's story unfolds as you explore Gebel's hellish castle; a sprawling structure that features a variety of eerie locations guarded by malevolent demons. As you explore the massive palace, you'll find helpful Warp Gates that will allow you to traverse quickly through it without having to backtrack.

Classic RPG Elements: It's not an Igavania without leveling, and Bloodstained will be no exception. In addition to the classic elements everyone's come to expect, enemies in Bloodstained will drop a wide variety of items, materials and magi-crystals necessary to create the items that will get you safely through Gebel's castle.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

