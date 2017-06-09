Dragon Ball Fighters Announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 14 hours ago / 5,769 Views
Bandai Namco and Arc System Works have announced Dragon Ball Fighters for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch worldwide in early 2018.
The game is a 2.5D fighter that has two teams of three. Players can determine how compatible different fighters are to form their team. It will feature "ultra high speed battles" and "flashy special moves."
Thanks Gematsu.
I hope, the game is like DBZ Budokai 3 - it was fantastic : ) The DragonBall-Community is very big on PS4. Many DBZ-PSN-Communys.
I was hoping for the same, budokai 3 is my favorite DBZ game and one of the best fighters I've played. I hope 2.5d means it's something similar
I feel the same. Cant wait of the first trailer :) Wish you a great weekend.
Interesting. If this uses the GGXrd engine this could look really good.
looks awesome, can't wait.
Maybe this is a response to the support the fanmade Hyper Dragon Ball Z game is getting.
I'm a fan of most dbz fighting games, as long as the roster if meaty. I like it best when characters can transform, something xenoverse doesn't do enough of, i.e. the multiple forms of freeza.
No Switch? This is a game that can run on it but is missing. That's not terribly smart.
Maybe in the future? The switch really is just getting going.
