Dragon Ball Fighters Announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC

by, posted 14 hours ago

Bandai Namco and Arc System Works have announced Dragon Ball Fighters for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC. It will launch worldwide in early 2018.

The game is a 2.5D fighter that has two teams of three. Players can determine how compatible different fighters are to form their team. It will feature "ultra high speed battles" and "flashy special moves."

