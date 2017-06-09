Kingdom Come: Deliverance E3 Trailer Released, Launches February 13 - News

/ 5,563 Views

by, posted 15 hours ago

Publisher Deep Silver and developer Warhorse Studios announced Kingdom Come: Deliverance will launch worldwide for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on February 13, 2018.

View the E3 2017 trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Game:

You're Henry, the son of a blacksmith. Thrust into a raging civil war, you watch helplessly as invaders storm your village and slaughter your friends and family. Narrowly escaping the brutal attack, you grab your sword to fight back. Avenge the death of your parents and help repel the invading forces!



Story:

Bohemia – located in the heart of Europe, the region is rich in culture, silver, and sprawling castles. The death of its beloved ruler, Emperor Charles IV, has plunged the kingdom into dark times: war, corruption, and discord are tearing this jewel of the Holy Roman Empire apart.



One of Charles' sons, Wenceslas, has inherited the crown. Unlike his father, Wenceslas is a naive, self-indulgent, unambitious monarch. His half-brother and King of Hungary, Sigismund the Red Fox, senses weakness in Wenceslas. Feigning good will, Sigismund travels to Bohemia and kidnaps his half-brother. With no king on the throne, Sigismund is now free to plunder Bohemia and seize its riches.



In the midst of this chaos, you're Henry, the son of a blacksmith. Your peaceful life is shattered when a mercenary raid, ordered by King Sigismund himself, burns your village to the ground. By bittersweet fortune, you are one of the sole survivors of this massacre.



Without a home, family, or future you end up in the service of Lord Radzig Kobyla, who is forming a resistance against the invasion. Fate drags you into this bloody conflict and shoves you into a raging civil war, where you help fight for the future of Bohemia.



Features:



Massive realistic open world: Majestic castles, vast fields, all rendered in stunning high-end graphics.

Majestic castles, vast fields, all rendered in stunning high-end graphics. Non-linear story: Solve quests in multiple ways, then face the consequences of your decisions.

Solve quests in multiple ways, then face the consequences of your decisions. Challenging combat: Distance, stealth, or melee. Choose your weapons and execute dozens of unique combos in battles that are as thrilling as they are merciless.

Distance, stealth, or melee. Choose your weapons and execute dozens of unique combos in battles that are as thrilling as they are merciless. Character development: Improve your skills, earn new perks, and forge and upgrade your equipment.

Improve your skills, earn new perks, and forge and upgrade your equipment. Dynamic world: Your actions influence the reactions of the people around you. Fight, steal, seduce, threaten, persuade, or bribe. It’s all up to you.

Your actions influence the reactions of the people around you. Fight, steal, seduce, threaten, persuade, or bribe. It’s all up to you. Historical accuracy: Meet real historical characters and experience the genuine look and feel of medieval Bohemia.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles