Project Rap Rabbit Gets Concept Gameplay Video - News

/ 5,622 Views

by, posted 15 hours ago

A concept gameplay video has been released of Project Rap Rabbit to demonstrate how the game will be played.

View it below:

The Kickstarter campaign has raised $177,443 out of a $1,090,173 goal with 10 days remaining.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles