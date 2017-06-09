Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back Announced for PS4, PC - News

/ 5,896 Views

by, posted 15 hours ago

Accolade, the publisher that closed down in 2000, has returned with an announcement of Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

The game is the first Bubsy game since the 1997 PlayStation title, Bubsy 3D.

View the teaser trailer below:





Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back will launch this fall in development by Black Forest Games.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles