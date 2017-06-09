Activision Teases Crash Announcement at E3 - News

posted 15 hours ago

Activision has teased it will be making an announcement regarding the Crash Bandicoot franchise at E3 next week.

"The Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is available for preorder now, and be sure to keep your eyes peeled for a special Crash announcement during E3!," reads a blog post from Activision.

Activision released information on some of its other games:

CALL OF DUTY: WWII

Call of Duty returns to its roots with the highly anticipated Call of Duty: WWII developed by Sledgehammer Games. E3 will offer hands-on with the game for the very first time, including a first look at Divisions, a fundamentally new way to focus on your multiplayer career. Players will join one of five iconic World War II Divisions, each with their own unique weapons and abilities.

Airborne: First to the fight, where you move fast and stay quiet

Mountain: Focusing on precise and deadly sharpshooting

Infantry: Be the tip of the spear

Armored: Bringing the heaviest firepower

Expeditionary Force: Packing heat with incendiary shells

In addition to the traditional Multiplayer, players will also be treated to the brand-new War Mode, developed in partnership with Raven Software. War Mode is an all-new game mode where players must work as a team to defeat the enemy. This narrative-driven Multiplayer experience immerses players in iconic World War II locations. Allied and Axis forces clash in team-driven assault and defend missions for key strategic objectives, bringing an entirely new dynamic to Call of Duty.

Players will also experience Headquarters, a franchise first, all new off-the-frontlines experience for Call of Duty fans. Players will compete, earn rewards, show off their accomplishments, and connect with friends. Unlike anything experienced in Call of Duty to date, Headquarters transforms the Multiplayer experience by redefining how players engage with the game and with each other.

DESTINY 2

Following the epic reveal of the global Destiny 2 Gameplay Premiere last month, Activision and Bungie will showcase Destiny 2 with an array of hands-on experiences for E3 audiences as they play the all-new story campaign and the competitive and cooperative multiplayer gameplay with fellow Guardians.

Additionally, E3 will showcase the debut of a brand-new Guardian subclass, the Arcstrider Hunter. Wielding a new super ability that allows them to summon an Arc-empowered staff for close-quarters melee combat, the Arcstrider Hunter will be playable for the first time at E3.

