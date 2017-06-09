EA Play Press Conference to Feature 8 Games and More Surprises - News

/ 6,114 Views

by, posted 16 hours ago

Electronic Arts announced its EA Play 2017 press conference on June 10 from 12pm PT to 1:30pm PT will feature eight upcoming games and more surprises.

You can watch the press conference here.

EA provided details on six confirmed games:

Star Wars Battlefront II – Featuring all Star Wars eras, a single player campaign and epic scale multiplayer battles, Star Wars Battlefront II presents the most robust Star Wars game to date. The game is developed in partnership with three powerhouse studios: DICE, Motive Studios and Criterion Games, each with a rich background of creating award-winning games. Live @ EA Play will also showcase the first live multiplayer match for Star Wars Battlefront called “Assault on Theed”. The match will utilize a prequel-era map and feature 40 of the biggest YouTube influencers in the world, including StoneMountain64.

– Featuring all Star Wars eras, a single player campaign and epic scale multiplayer battles, Star Wars Battlefront II presents the most robust Star Wars game to date. The game is developed in partnership with three powerhouse studios: DICE, Motive Studios and Criterion Games, each with a rich background of creating award-winning games. Live @ EA Play will also showcase the first live multiplayer match for Star Wars Battlefront called “Assault on Theed”. The match will utilize a prequel-era map and feature 40 of the biggest YouTube influencers in the world, including StoneMountain64. EA Sports FIFA 18 – Powered by Frostbite, EA SPORTS FIFA 18 blurs the line between the virtual and real worlds, bringing to life the heroes, teams, and atmospheres of the world’s game.

– Powered by Frostbite, EA SPORTS FIFA 18 blurs the line between the virtual and real worlds, bringing to life the heroes, teams, and atmospheres of the world’s game. Madden NFL 18 – With Frostbite, the spectacle of NFL gameday comes alive delivering photorealistic players, crowds and stadiums, and introduces an all-new mode to the Madden NFL franchise.

– With Frostbite, the spectacle of NFL gameday comes alive delivering photorealistic players, crowds and stadiums, and introduces an all-new mode to the Madden NFL franchise. NBA Live 18 – Delivering gameplay innovations and a brand-new way to play with ‘The One’, NBA Live returns with an experience completely centered around a player’s individual journey.

– Delivering gameplay innovations and a brand-new way to play with ‘The One’, NBA Live returns with an experience completely centered around a player’s individual journey. Need for Speed Payback – This explosive adventure is filled with intense heist missions, high stakes car battles, epic cop pursuits and jaw dropping set pieces. It’s blockbuster gameplay never before seen from the series, fueled by a gripping story of betrayal and revenge. With Need for Speed Payback, it’s about building the perfect ride, getting behind the wheel and playing out an action driving fantasy.

– This explosive adventure is filled with intense heist missions, high stakes car battles, epic cop pursuits and jaw dropping set pieces. It’s blockbuster gameplay never before seen from the series, fueled by a gripping story of betrayal and revenge. With Need for Speed Payback, it’s about building the perfect ride, getting behind the wheel and playing out an action driving fantasy. Battlefield 1 – It’s a Summer of Battlefield including the entry of the Russian Army and the biggest front of WW1 in Battlefield 1: In the Name of the Tsar. Partake in the skirmishes of the Albion assault in a freezing archipelago and fight in the snow-covered ravines of the treacherous Lupkow Pass.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles