The Mummy Demastered Announced for Consoles, PC - News

/ 6,322 Views

by, posted 16 hours ago

WayForward announced it has teamed up with Universal Brand Development on a new video game, The Mummy Demastered.

WayForward is thrilled to be teaming up with Universal Brand Development on "The Mummy Demastered" video game for PC and consoles! pic.twitter.com/3bX4F3vCcq — WayForward (@WayForward) June 8, 2017

The game is in development for consoles and Windows PC. No other information was provided.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles