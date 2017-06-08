Fortnite E3 Trailer Released, Launches July 25 - News

Epic Games announced Fortnite will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC with a paid early access on July 25. A retail release will be made available on consoles.

View the E3 2017 trailer below:

Users who pre-order the Founder's Pack will get to play the game four days early, starting July 21.

