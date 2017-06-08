Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Story Trailer Released - News

/ 2,070 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Square Enix has released the story trailer for Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age.

View it below:

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age will launch for the PlayStation 4 on July 11 in North America and Europe, and July 13 in Japan.



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles