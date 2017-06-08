Sonic Mania Gets Chemical Plant Zone Act 2 Gameplay Video - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 3 hours ago / 2,127 Views
Sega has released a new gameplay video of Sonic Mania that showcases the Chemical Plan Zone.
View it below:
Sonic Mania will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC on August 15.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
<3 <3 <3
Eh, wouldn't have been my first choice for the Sonic 2 remix level. Kind of feels like a cop out since they already had Chemical Plant in Sonic Generations. Was hoping for Metropolis or Mystic Cave from Sonic 2.
Those can still happen. We don't know the number of stages. Aquatic ruin has a big chance cause of the first trailer though. This also means that is unlikely wich is a shame.
- +2
So far they have only shown 1 remixed level per game (with Sonic 3 still to be revealed). But yeah, there is a small chance that there may be multiple remixed levels per game, which would be great.
- 0
yes, Yes, YES!!! Was really hoping for that zone to be there. I wish they would remake Jungle Zone from the Master System first game, I would probably cry.
