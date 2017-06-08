Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Blast Shipments and Digital Sales Top 100,000 Units in Japan - News

posted 4 hours ago

Marvelous announced the combined shipments and digital sales for Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Blast have surpassed 100,000 units in Japan.

Marvelous is offering a free PlayStation 4 theme to celebrate the milestone.





Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Blast launched for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on March 16. It will launch in North America and Europe this summer.

