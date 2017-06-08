Culdcept Revolt Gets What’s in the Cards Trailer - News

NIS America has released a new trailer for Culdcept Revolt called "What’s in the Cards."



As the Culdcept series celebrates its 20th Anniversary, the addictive card game-meets-board game is back, bigger and better than ever with hundreds of new cards, inventive boards, and exciting multiplayer! Follow Allen, a new recruit for the rebel Free Bat forces as you fight for freedom from the tyranny of Count Kraniss. Build your deck, create new strategies, and dominate the board in Culdcept Revolt! With all the classic elements veterans love yet a gentle learning curve for newcomers, Culdcept Revolt is the best Culdcept yet!

Culdcept Revolt will launch for the Nintendo 3DS on August 29 in North America and September 1 in Europe.



