Magic: The Gathering RPG Announced for Consoles and PC - News

posted 4 hours ago

Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios have announced a new AAA RPG based on the Magic: The Gathering franchise. The game is currently in development for consoles and PC.

More details and the title will be released at a later date.

"It’s Magic: The Gathering like you’ve never experienced before," said Bryan Huang, CEO of Perfect World Entertainment. "We are ecstatic about the direction of the game Cryptic has been shaping. It’s always been a dream of ours to bring Magic’s Planeswalkers to a modern RPG."

David Schwartz, Wizards of the Coast Vice President of Digital Publishing, added, "This game is an exciting part of Wizards of the Coast’s Magic Digital Next initiative to extend gameplay beyond the tabletop, and we’re proud to work with the talented team at Perfect World Entertainment and Cryptic Studios to bring the Magic: The Gathering Multiverse to life."

