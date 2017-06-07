Minecraft: Story Mode - Season 2 Announced, Episode 1 Out July 11 - News

Mojang and Telltale Games have announced Minecraft: Story Mode - Season 2.

The first episode, Hero in Residence, will be available for download starting July 11 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, Mac, iOS, and Android.





Here is an overview:

Jesse's saga continues in five all-new episodes created in collaboration with Mojang and members of the Minecraft community. Your choices from season one will carry over, but newcomers will be able to jump in no problem. This season also includes our ‘Crowd Play’ feature, which lets your friends and family play along with you by voting on story choices from their phones. Here’s a little more about what’s in store this season: Now that Jesse and the gang have vanquished the Wither Storm, saved the world, and become totally super famous heroes, life has gotten a bit more...complicated. With more responsibilities and less time for adventure, old friendships have started to fade -- at least until Jesse's hand gets stuck in a creepy gauntlet that belongs to an ancient underwater temple. Together with old pals and new comrades alike, Jesse embarks on a brand new journey filled with tough choices, good times, and at least one temperamental llama. This season will feature voice work from Patton Oswalt, Catherine Taber, Ashley Johnson, and Scott Porter, as well as cameos from Stampy Cat, stacyplays, and other personalities from the Minecraft community on YouTube. We’re doing our best to work with all your favorites to make sure the game feels true to the fans!

