Tekken 7 Tops Japanese Charts - News

/ 5,517 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Tekken 7 (PS4) debuted in first on the Japanese charts with sales of 58,736, according to Media Create for the week ending June 4.

Seiken Densetsu Collection (NS) debuted in second with sales of 29,564 units. Tsukitomo. Tsukuita. 12 Memories (PSV) debuted in fourth with sales of 12,763 units. Death Mark (PSV) debuted in eighth with sales of 7,099 units.





The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with sales of 23,524 units. The PlayStation 4 sold 21,346 units, the 3DS sold 16,495 units, and the PlayStation Vita sold 4,454 units. The PlayStation 3 sold 714 units, the Wii U sold 221 units and the Xbox One sold 167 units.

Here is the complete top 20 chart:

[PS4] Tekken 7 (Bandai Namco, 06/01/17) – 58,736 (New) [NSW] Seiken Densetsu Collection (Square Enix, 06/01/17) – 29,564 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 20,984 (488,673) [PSV] Tsukitomo. Tsukuita. 12 Memories (Bandai Namco, 06/01/17) – 12,763 (New) [3DS] Monster Hunter XX (Capcom, 03/16/17) – 12,263 (1,502,606) [PS4] Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana (Falcom, 05/25/17) – 10,201 (37,492) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Limited Edition Included) (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 9,666 (485,687) [PSV] Death Mark (Experience, 06/01/17) – 7,099 (New) [3DS] Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X (Bandai Namco, 04/27/17) – 5,935 (158,859) [NSW] Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers (Capcom, 05/27/17) – 4,735 (21,139) [PS4] Guilty Gear Xrd: Rev 2 (Arc System Works, 05/25/17) – 3,891 (14,500) [PS4] NieR: Automata (Square Enix, 02/23/17) – 3,591 (338,144) [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Pokemon Moon (Nintendo, 11/18/16) – 3,312 (3,269,509) [PS4] Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft, 12/10/15) – 3,187 (200,144) [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V (Low Price Version) (Take-Two, 10/08/15) – 3,092 (342,821) [3DS] Super Mario Maker for Nintendo 3DS (Nintendo, 12/01/16) – 2,972 (1,047,077) [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 2,831 (184,674) [3DS] Pro Yakyuu Famista Climax (Bandai Namco, 04/20/17) – 2,824 (82,293) [Wii U] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2,733 (128,502) [3DS] Mario Sports Superstars (Nintendo, 03/30/17) – 2,721 (98,459)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles