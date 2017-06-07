Death Stranding to Skip E3 2017 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 10 hours ago / 6,211 Views
Hideo Kojima revealed on Twitter that Death Stranding will not be at E3 2017 next week.
Apologies to our fans, Death Stranding will not be @ E3 as we are fully focused on development. Pls see me with @geoffkeighley on 6/14! pic.twitter.com/w9JfmEOqF4— HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) June 7, 2017
Death Stranding is in development for PlayStation 4.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Plot Twist: Death Stranding is not at E3. Death Stranding is E3.
He is known for being deceptive... I'll believe it when E3 is over!
Surprise! Oh wait, it's not.
Nooooo D:
4 Comments