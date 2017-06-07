Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood Launch Trailer Released - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 10 hours ago / 5,488 Views
Square Enix has released the launch trailer for Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood.
Here is an overview:
Having brought an end to the thousand-year conflict between dragon and man in the north, the Warrior of Light and his comrades prepare to liberate Ala Mhigo, a land conquered by the Garlean Empire twenty years ago. Meanwhile, in the Far East, the freedom fighters of the fallen nation of Doma struggle to rekindle the fires of hope in their countrymen.
The time has come to embark upon a new adventure to realms near and far─to rise up with the people of Eorzea and the Far East, and cast down the curs of Garlemald!
Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood will launch worldwide for the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC on June 20.
