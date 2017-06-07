Strange Brigade Announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC - News

Rebellion, the Sniper Elite 4 and Zombie Army Trilogy developer, has announced Strange Brigade for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

View the reveal trailer below:





Here is an overview of the game:

Join the Strange Brigade and embark on an exotic safari into danger for 1-4 players, coming soon to a PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC near you! There are remote corners of the British Empire where the supernatural lurks and the shadows linger, where few dare go and fewer return. In Strange Brigade you’ll encounter fantastic and forgotten civilizations shrouded in mystery, uncover treacherous tombs and test your wits against unfathomable foes… You’ll explore the ancient world as one of four dashing explorers, each blessed with their own weapons, tactics, and special superhuman powers… You’ll fight back-to-back against a terrifying army of mythological menaces, unleashed by no less than a resurrected Egyptian witch queen! With such ungodly evil afoot, the Strange Brigade needs YOU!

