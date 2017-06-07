Etrian Odyssey V, Radiant Historia, Shin Megami Tensei Coming to North America - News

Atlus announced it will release three games in North America for the Nintendo 3DS.

Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth will released this fall for $39.99. The game is also coming to Europe.

Here is an overview of th game:

The fifth main installment of the long-running Etrian Odyssey series is finally arriving! Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth chronicles the quest of a new adventurer (hey, that’s you!) as he or she attempts to reach the top of the towering Yggdrasil Tree. For it is said that whoever braves the dangers of the dreaded Yggdrasil Labyrinth and reaches the summit will have their greatest wish fulfilled…

Key Features

A Choose-your-own-odyssey Feel – Starting with the creation of your party to exploring the uncharted labyrinth of the Yggdrasil Tree, Beyond the Myth is all about choosing how your own adventure unfolds. Test your survival skills by wisely navigating the winding floors of Yggdrasil, using shrewd tactics when battling gruesome beasts, making the right decisions during various “scenarios,” and more. To meet these challenges, the home base city of Iorys is ready for all your buying/selling, recruiting, and information-gathering needs!

– Starting with the creation of your party to exploring the uncharted labyrinth of the Yggdrasil Tree, Beyond the Myth is all about choosing how your own adventure unfolds. Test your survival skills by wisely navigating the winding floors of Yggdrasil, using shrewd tactics when battling gruesome beasts, making the right decisions during various “scenarios,” and more. To meet these challenges, the home base city of Iorys is ready for all your buying/selling, recruiting, and information-gathering needs! Gameplay Fit for a True Pathfinder – It wouldn’t be an Etrian Odyssey game without the life-or-death need to map your progress. For those new to the series, the bottom screen of the 3DS displays a top-down, tile-based map that must be filled out while dungeon crawling. Players can use the map to mark the locations of treasures, doors, enemies, environmental obstructions, and more. Expect the unexpected at every turn–and then make a note on the map so it’s not so unexpected next time!

– It wouldn’t be an Etrian Odyssey game without the life-or-death need to map your progress. For those new to the series, the bottom screen of the 3DS displays a top-down, tile-based map that must be filled out while dungeon crawling. Players can use the map to mark the locations of treasures, doors, enemies, environmental obstructions, and more. Expect the unexpected at every turn–and then make a note on the map so it’s not so unexpected next time! Epic Turn-based Battles – There’s a reason why no one has ever reached the top of Yggdrasil. Dangerous creatures and utterly terrifying FOEs–high-level mini-bosses, for you newcomers–roam the labyrinth on every floor, so prepare to test your mettle with challenging turn-based battles. Proper planning is a must and balancing strong party composition is absolutely crucial for success. You’ll need the right team to unleash Union Attacks and level the playing field!

– There’s a reason why no one has ever reached the top of Yggdrasil. Dangerous creatures and utterly terrifying FOEs–high-level mini-bosses, for you newcomers–roam the labyrinth on every floor, so prepare to test your mettle with challenging turn-based battles. Proper planning is a must and balancing strong party composition is absolutely crucial for success. You’ll need the right team to unleash Union Attacks and level the playing field! Expanded Character Creation and Customization – With four unique races, 10 distinct classes, more customization options than any previous game in the franchise, and a streamlined skill tree/class advancement, you can shape a party to whatever your heart desires.

– With four unique races, 10 distinct classes, more customization options than any previous game in the franchise, and a streamlined skill tree/class advancement, you can shape a party to whatever your heart desires. A Magical Art Style and Score – Longtime series illustrator Yuji Himukai and renowned composer Yuzo Koshiro return to add their signature magic to the art and music in the game.

The second game, Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology, will release in early 2018 for $39.99. The game is also coming to Europe.

Here is an overview of the game:

It’s been six years since Radiant Historia was released on Nintendo DS in 2011, but it’s time to return to Vainqueur and unlock the time traveling power of the White Chronicle once again in Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology. This beloved classic is an expanded Nintendo 3DS port of the original game that will contain a great deal of added gameplay/story content, updated presentation, and new ways to experience the adventure!

Features

An Enhanced Retelling of the Original – You’ll once again take the reins of Alistel operative Stocke as he unlocks the power of the White Chronicle relic and gains the ability to travel between two alternate timelines. With his new-found powers, Stocke will need to right the wrongs of the past in order to prevent the total annihilation of the world. This time though, things are a bit different. Redesigned character art, new character voice-overs, a brand-new opening animation by A-1 Pictures, new theme song, event illustrations, five new tracks from original composer Yoko Shimomura, and additional difficulty settings will enhance the experience in this fresh take of a beloved story.

– You’ll once again take the reins of Alistel operative Stocke as he unlocks the power of the White Chronicle relic and gains the ability to travel between two alternate timelines. With his new-found powers, Stocke will need to right the wrongs of the past in order to prevent the total annihilation of the world. This time though, things are a bit different. Redesigned character art, new character voice-overs, a brand-new opening animation by A-1 Pictures, new theme song, event illustrations, five new tracks from original composer Yoko Shimomura, and additional difficulty settings will enhance the experience in this fresh take of a beloved story. Exhilarating New Story Content – Stocke will now encounter a mysterious new character named Nemesia who will teach him more about his world’s history and unlock a third timeline to explore the ripple effect of some of his actions with episodic “what-if” scenarios. If you’re a Radiant Historia purist who simply wants to play through the original game’s story, we have you covered! Perfect Chronology offers two different modes: Append and Perfect. Append mode allows you to beat the original game before having the option to start a New Game+ with the added content, while Perfect mode lets you play through the game with the inclusion of the third timeline from the beginning.

– Stocke will now encounter a mysterious new character named Nemesia who will teach him more about his world’s history and unlock a third timeline to explore the ripple effect of some of his actions with episodic “what-if” scenarios. If you’re a Radiant Historia purist who simply wants to play through the original game’s story, we have you covered! Perfect Chronology offers two different modes: Append and Perfect. Append mode allows you to beat the original game before having the option to start a New Game+ with the added content, while Perfect mode lets you play through the game with the inclusion of the third timeline from the beginning. A Classic That Can’t Be Missed – Even though there’s an abundance of expanded content to delve into, the heart and soul of Radiant Historia remains the same. If you missed out on the original game in 2011, the upcoming port is the perfect chance to play a modern classic. With an exciting positioning-based battle system, memorable characters, and thrilling time-travel mechanics, Radiant Historia: Perfect Chronology is an essential for JRPG fans.

The third game, Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux, will released in early 2018 for $39.99. The game is also coming to Europe.

Here is an overview of the game:

A spatial distortion full of demons appeared in Antarctica, threatening to engulf the Earth in Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey. The United Nations responded by tasking a team of highly advanced specialists with piercing the anomaly and figuring out how to stop it from the source. Well, get ready to don your Demonica once again in this new expanded port: Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux. Expect new story content, additional endings, a new dungeon to explore, and more in the return of this sci-fi tinged Shin Megami Tensei adventure.

Features

A Stranger Journey Back – In Strange Journey Redux, you play as a brave United Nations soldier investigating a spatial anomaly called the Schwarzwelt–a dome of dark energy that threatens to consume the world. Inside, you’ll find it home to a nightmare mirror of our own Earth, populated with demons dying to meet you. The game touts brand-new illustrations by Masayuki Doi, updated visuals, UI tweaks, and more to make this journey back into the Schwarzwelt… even stranger.

Back – In Strange Journey Redux, you play as a brave United Nations soldier investigating a spatial anomaly called the Schwarzwelt–a dome of dark energy that threatens to consume the world. Inside, you’ll find it home to a nightmare mirror of our own Earth, populated with demons dying to meet you. The game touts brand-new illustrations by Masayuki Doi, updated visuals, UI tweaks, and more to make this journey back into the Schwarzwelt… even stranger. Additional Story Content and a Brand-new Character – You won’t be retreading the same nightmarish path as before because a brand-new character named Alex will play a major role in how the story unfolds. Much about her is a mystery, but there is one thing you know for sure: she’s got a bone to pick with you. Joining her are new demons you might recognize from other Shin Megami Tensei entries, new endings, and a new dungeon to die in–I mean, discover.

– You won’t be retreading the same nightmarish path as before because a brand-new character named Alex will play a major role in how the story unfolds. Much about her is a mystery, but there is one thing you know for sure: she’s got a bone to pick with you. Joining her are new demons you might recognize from other Shin Megami Tensei entries, new endings, and a new dungeon to die in–I mean, discover. A True Shin Megami Tensei Adventure – With its twisted demonic sci-fi story, addictive demon-collecting fun, and multiple narrative paths to explore, Strange Journey Redux is an essential Atlus JRPG adventure that can’t be missed!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

