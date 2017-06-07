Soldam: Drop, Connect, Erase Coming to Switch in North America This Fall - News

Dispatch Games announced it will release Soldam: Drop, Connect, Erase for the Nintendo Switch in North America this fall.

More announcements for the game will be made after E3 2017.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Play one of the original tile-matching games from the 90’s. Dispatch Games brings back the Jaleco arcade classic with, Soldam: Drop, Connect, Erase. The game has been refreshed with updated graphics and gameplay, but retains its arcade charm with its catchy music and unique style that have been fan favorites for many years. Players rotate and drop the Soldam fruits to match colors. Keep connecting the same colored Soldam to form an entire row and erase. Use flanking methods to change the colors of previously dropped Soldam to your advantage. Strategize your next move and maximize that score. “Soldam: Drop, Connect, Erase is a game that can be enjoyed by players of all ages,” said Brian Schorr, Founder of Dispatch Games. “The mechanics are easy to learn but it’s hard to master. Playable in snack size increments, the challenges will keep players coming back for more.” Start by learning how to play and get some practice in Easy Mode. Got the hang of it? Great! Now let’s aim for your personal best in the arcade style Soldam Mode. Tackle 200 levels to see what you’ve got. Unlock different Plumi’s and collect them in the Plumidex. Take on 50 levels of increasingly difficult puzzles in Challenge Mode to flex those brain muscles. Feeling competitive now? Time to challenge a friend in the all new online Showdown mode. Intercept the next Soldam fruit to use for yourself and send the erased Soldam over to your opponent to complicate their strategy. There is plenty of fun to go around!

