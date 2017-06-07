God Wars: Future Past Gets Second Character Trailer - News

NIS America has released the second character trailer for God Wars: Future Past.



View it below:

God Wars: Future Past launches for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita on June 16 in Europe, June 20 in North America and June 22 in Japan.

