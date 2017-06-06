Switch vs DS – VGChartz Gap Charts – April 2017 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 8 hours ago / 13,453 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. DS Global:
Gap change in latest month: 1,282,837 – DS
Total Lead: 631,494– Switch
Switch Total Sales: 3,488,881
DS Total Sales: 2,857,387
April 2017 is the 2nd month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the DS by 1.28 million units. After two months the Switch is currently ahead of the DS by 631,494 units.
The DS launched in November 2004 in North America, December 2004 in Japan and March 2005 in Europe, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 3.49 million units, while the DS sold 2.86 million units during the same timeframe.
we all know this is going to be a massacre in the DS's favour in the long run.... oh gosh...
I doubt we'll ever see DS's or PS2 figures of any console in our lifetime.
The current plans for Switch VGChartz Gap Charts include comparing it with Wii, DS, X1, PS4, 3DS, and Wii U. Anyone have suggestions for other Gap Charts?
Vita.
We had Wii now DS, you might as well compare it with PS2
@Kristof81
There's no data on here of the PS2 to compare to though.
@trunkswd
PS3, 360, and PSP, please?
I think on the long run, the only comparisions worth keeping will be PS4, 3DS, Wii and with reservations DS (DS will most probably slaughter the Switch). Wii U is already getting slaughtered and the X1 will soon loose contact.
A PS360 comparision like the one with against the PS4 might be another idea, but the outcome will probably be the same
PSP.
Holly s...! Switch is a beast!
Even if the Switch does well, it's going to be a landslide in favour of the DS. That thing was a beast.
Switch is DS numbers or higher. The only thing keeping it from those numbers right now is stock.
