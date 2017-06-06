Switch vs Wii – VGChartz Gap Charts – April 2017 Update - SalesWilliam D'Angelo, posted 8 hours ago / 13,614 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. Wii Global:
Gap change in latest month: 1,397,080 – Wii
Total Lead: 534,100 – Switch
Switch Total Sales: 3,488,881
Wii Total Sales: 2,954,781
April 2017 is the 2nd month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the Wii by 1.40 million units. After two months the Switch is currently ahead of the Wii by 534,100 units.
The Wii launched in November 2006, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. The Switch has sold 3.49 million units, while the Wii sold 2.95 million units during the same timeframe.
This. This is gonna be fun.
This is a more interesting comparaison than Switch vs DS. If Nintendo play their cards well, they might be able to reach Wii numbers, but trying to match DS/PS2 these days is almost impossible, even for the PS4.
It will interesting to see month 8 & 9
The current plans for Switch VGChartz Gap Charts include comparing it with Wii, DS, X1, PS4, 3DS, and Wii U. Anyone have suggestions for other Gap Charts?
Switch vs 3DS + WiiU. Assuming that becomes an interesting comparison.
