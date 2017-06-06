Pokken Tournament DX Announced for Switch - News

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have announced Pokken Tournament DX for the Nintendo Switch. It will launch worldwide on September 22.



Watch the trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Pokemon is making its way to Nintendo Switch later this year with Pokken Tournament DX. Along with all the content from both the Wii U and arcade versions of Pokken Tournament, the Pokemon fighting game where Pokemon in battle move in direct response to the player’s actions, Pokken Tournament DX also introduces an array of exciting new features to create the ultimate Pokken experience.

Key Features:

Play Pokken anytime, anywhere on Nintendo Switch – Play Pokken Tournament DX in TV mode, handheld mode, or share a Joy-Con controller with another Trainer to battle one-on-one in tabletop mode anywhere!

– Play Pokken Tournament DX in TV mode, handheld mode, or share a Joy-Con controller with another Trainer to battle one-on-one in tabletop mode anywhere! A brand-new fighter – Decidueye enters the battle, alongside all previous Pokemon from the Wii U and arcade versions.

– Decidueye enters the battle, alongside all previous Pokemon from the Wii U and arcade versions. New Support Pokemon – Litten and Popplio make their debut to lend their support in battle.

– Litten and Popplio make their debut to lend their support in battle. Team Battle mode – Pick three Pokemon and battle it out to be the first to defeat all your opponent’s Pokémon to win in the new Team Battle mode.

– Pick three Pokemon and battle it out to be the first to defeat all your opponent’s Pokémon to win in the new Team Battle mode. Group Match mode – Find similar skilled players in battle rooms for intense and fun battles online.

– Find similar skilled players in battle rooms for intense and fun battles online. Daily Challenges – Complete a variety of different daily challenges.

– Complete a variety of different daily challenges. Watch battle replays – Hone your skills by watching other players’ replays and share your best matches online with the new replay feature.

– Hone your skills by watching other players’ replays and share your best matches online with the new replay feature. Jump straight into battle – All characters and Support Pokemon will be available right from the start of the game.

