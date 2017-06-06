This Week's Deals With Gold - Call of Duty - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 10 hours ago / 5,341 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through June 12.
Xbox One Deals
Xbox 360 Deals
|CONTENT TITLE
|CONTENT TYPE
|DISCOUNT
|NOTES
|Assassin’s Creed III Season Pass
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG
|Assassin’s Creed III The Betrayal
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG
|Assassin’s Creed III The Infamy
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG
|Assassin’s Creed III The Redemption
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG
|Assassin’s Creed III – The Hidden Secrets Pack
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG
|Assassin’s Creed III: The Battle Hardened Pack
|Add-On
|67%
|DWG
|Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|Call of Duty Classic
|Arcade
|50%
|DWG
|Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG
|Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG
|Call of Duty: Black Ops II Season Pass*
|Add-On
|40%
|Spotlight
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Bundle
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG
|Call of Duty: Ghosts
|Games On Demand
|60%
|DWG
|Call of Duty: Ghosts Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|DWG
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle
|Games On Demand
|50%
|DWG
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
I just finished Infinite Warfare last night. Arguably the best campaign in the series.
1 Comments