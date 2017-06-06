Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Announced for 3DS - News

/ 5,581 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Nintendo, The Pokemon Company, and Game Freak have announced Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon for the Nintendo 3DS. The two games will launch worldwide on November 17.

View the trailer below (Starts at 2:58):

The two games offer a different story from the original Pokemon Sun and Pokemon Moon. It will also features Pokemon not seen in the originals. There will also be new features.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles