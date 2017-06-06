Pokémon Gold and Silver Coming to 3DS Virtual Console on September 22

by William D'Angelo, posted 10 hours ago / 5,413 Views

Nintendo announced it will released Pokémon Gold and Silver for the Nintendo 3DS Virtual Console on September 22. 

View the announcement trailer below:

Pokémon Gold and Silver originally released for the Game Boy Color in 1999 in Japan, 2000 in North America and 2001 in Europe.

Darwinianevolution
Darwinianevolution (10 hours ago)

Why not Crystal? They brought Yellow to the VC, so what's the reason not to bring this one?

SecondWar
SecondWar (8 hours ago)

That was my first question as well.

Zkuq
Zkuq (8 hours ago)

Are HeartGold and SoulSilver already available and if they aren't, wouldn't they be better? Of course having both would be the best.

BraLoD
BraLoD (8 hours ago)

Crystal please.

Ganoncrotch
Ganoncrotch (8 hours ago)

We need news on the Switch Virtual Console ASAP, E3 can't come soon enough.

SuperBott
SuperBott (10 hours ago)

Pokemon Gold was the best!

