Pokémon Gold and Silver Coming to 3DS Virtual Console on September 22 - News

by, posted 10 hours ago

Nintendo announced it will released Pokémon Gold and Silver for the Nintendo 3DS Virtual Console on September 22.

View the announcement trailer below:

Pokémon Gold and Silver originally released for the Game Boy Color in 1999 in Japan, 2000 in North America and 2001 in Europe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials.

