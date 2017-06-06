Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Launches August 8 for PS4, PC - NewsWilliam D'Angelo, posted 10 hours ago / 5,522 Views
Ninja Theory announced Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice will launch for the PlayStation 4 and for Windows PC via Steam and GOG on August 8 for $29.99 / €29.99 / £24.99.
View the Ragnarok trailer below:
Here is an overview of the game:
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice comes from the makers of Heavenly Sword, Enslaved: Odyssey to the West, and DmC: Devil May Cry. It is the story of Senua, a traumatized Celtic warrior journeying into the Viking underworld of hel. Supported by Wellcome and created in collaboration with neuroscientists and people who experience psychosis, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice will pull players deep into Senua’s mind.
