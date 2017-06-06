Fable Fortune Launches July 11 - News

/ 5,542 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

The collectible card game Fable Fortune will launch for the Xbox One and Windows PC on July 11, announced Flaming Fowl Studios and Mediatonic.

The game will be available in a Founder's Pack for $14.99 / £9.99 / €12,99 at launch. It includes over $40 worth of in-game items. The game will be free-to-play later in 2017.





Here is an overview of the game:

Fable Fortune combines pioneering CCG systems with some of the franchise’s most cherished moments; featuring timeless heroes, despicable villains, armies of bemused (and conveniently expendable) peasants, and some good old fashioned, family-friendly necromancy. Choose from one of six heroes each sporting diverse powers and cards, and set forth to crush your opponents under a hobbe-nailed boot in either classic PVP mode, or the unique and fully integrated Co-op mode. Discover how the iconic Alignment mechanic can be used to shift heroes towards a good or evil path during play; transforming their powers, altering their card effects, and turning the tide of battle in one chicken-kicking* hand.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles